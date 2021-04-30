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LET'S GET GAY -- GET OFF MY LAWN (LIVE!) with Gavin McInnes - #96 (Aired: Apr 29th, 2021)
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112 views • April 30, 2021
In this surprisingly LGBTQ episode, we look at Biden's gay speech and commit to making more t-shirts of his typos. Then we laugh at the state of education and proms today before taking a ton of calls. Oh, and Gavin cries like a bitch at the end.
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