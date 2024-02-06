Phony Covid Dissidents - Beware the Dream Team Narrative Police





AmazingPolly













As the WEF and WHO drum up fear of “Disease X” there is a new set of narrative gatekeepers assembling a phony Dream Team of ‘covid dissidents.’ The trouble is most of them supported all the mandates! Bret Weinstein and John Campbell featured





Bakersfield doctors press conference: https://www.turnto23.com/news/coronavirus/watch-controversial-press-conference-held-by-two-bakersfield-doctors-that-was-pulled-down-by-youtube