Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Phony Covid Dissidents - Beware the Dream Team Narrative Police
channel image
What is happening
9194 Subscribers
Shop now
182 views
Published Yesterday


AmazingPolly




#AmazingPolly #corona #DiseaseX #Weinstein #Campbell #lockdown #masks #covid #who #wef


As the WEF and WHO drum up fear of “Disease X” there is a new set of narrative gatekeepers assembling a phony Dream Team of ‘covid dissidents.’ The trouble is most of them supported all the mandates! Bret Weinstein and John Campbell featured


To support my work please go here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php THANK YOU! Reference video below:


Bakersfield doctors press conference: https://www.turnto23.com/news/coronavirus/watch-controversial-press-conference-held-by-two-bakersfield-doctors-that-was-pulled-down-by-youtube

Keywords
whocoronamasksamazing pollydisease xweinsteinweflockdowncampbellcovidpcr test

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket