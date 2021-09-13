Awakening French People Stand Up Against To Have Health Pass Become Mandatory for Day-to-Day Activity

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9/7/2021 Debora Blake: The health pass was never supposed to be something that would be required to day-to-day life, not to mention it’s an infringement on French people’s right to just do their job based on their work contracts.