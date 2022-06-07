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Reawaken America Tour - Chad Caton interview | 2A For Today!
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3 views • June 07, 2022
Zoe Warren, host of The New American's 2A For Today, attended the Reawaken America Tour on the last day of the event in Myrtle Beach, SC where he got a chance to chat with several celebrities in the patriot movement.
One of those celebrities is Chad Caton, host of "I'm Fired Up" distributed by BrighteonTV. Chad helped organize the Myrtle Beach event and took some time out to chat with us about the event, gun rights, and local action for national impact.
One of those celebrities is Chad Caton, host of "I'm Fired Up" distributed by BrighteonTV. Chad helped organize the Myrtle Beach event and took some time out to chat with us about the event, gun rights, and local action for national impact.
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