Last Big Event By Basil Fernimos. All Candidates Kari Lake Jim Lamon Shiry Sapir Jan Dubauskas Josh Barnett Gina Godbehere and more.. Michael Lambardo We appreciate your invitation sir. At Amp Coffee In Anthem, AZ

What an amazing night! These candidates are not backing down and they mean business, voters last hurrah before the Primary, please listen to the speakers.

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Producer Director Host George Nemeh