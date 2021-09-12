Bloodcloth spikeproteins

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492 views • September 12, 2021
The tempel of God is under attack
Romans 10:9
because, if you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.
Abc Gospel of salvation
A - Admit
Admit what you are a sinner and ask God for forgivness of you sinns.
B - Believe
Believe that Jesus died on the cross and rose from the dead on the third day by the power of God as a payment for your sins.
C - Confess and Choose
Confess whit you mouth Jesus as the Lord and saviour over your Life
Romans 10:9
because, if you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.
Abc Gospel of salvation
A - Admit
Admit what you are a sinner and ask God for forgivness of you sinns.
B - Believe
Believe that Jesus died on the cross and rose from the dead on the third day by the power of God as a payment for your sins.
C - Confess and Choose
Confess whit you mouth Jesus as the Lord and saviour over your Life
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