Can't Defeat Russia...': Ukraine's Big Admission; Zelensky Blames West For Loss Of Territory
Published 16 hours ago

After back-to-back battlefield setbacks, Ukraine has blamed its western allies for the Russian gains in the war. Ukrainian defence minister said the fifty per cent of commitments are not delivered on time. President Volodymyr Zelensky said that not everything is going according to the plan for Kyiv as he sought more help from U.S

