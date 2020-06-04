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George Floyd (left hand) Dropping Square White Baggie
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62 views • June 04, 2020
Last year there were over 10 million arrest in the USA, a little over 1,000 were shot and killed by officers. Of those that were killed 44 were unarmed. Of the 44 , 9 were black, 19 white, the rest other races. Yes George Floyd was killed by a bad cop but the narrative that cops are hunting down and killing blacks is not supported by the facts
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