Unmasking a Wikipedia Propagandist

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interview with Dirk Pohlmann of Wikihausen.de following his legal victory against German Wikipedia propaganda editor Feliks, a failed Left politician turned hyperactive defender of the Anglo-Zionist empire. who's paying Feliks' legal bills? who told him to withdraw his case rather than allow the initial verdict supporting Wikihausen's right to unmask him - plus this latest appeal confirming that verdict - to stand as German media law? Wikipedia is rotten to the core - any article that can be politicized, has been, and a few others besides.
for more about the corruption of English-language Wikipedia, see http://helenofdestroy.com/index.php/4... http://helenofdestroy.com/index.php/5... http://helenofdestroy.com/index.php/5...
for more on the German Wikipedia, visit http://wikihausen.de
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