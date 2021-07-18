Women attempt to inform Chautauqua Health Board on vaccine dangers

Four women attempt to inform members of Chautauqua County (NY public health board about the dangers of following WHO dictates on mandated vaccines and mask wearing.

Before the commentary, Dr Lillian Ney, president of the Chautauqua County Health Board, responded to a earlier letter to the Board: "The letter talks about a global agenda... against humanity and the hope that we are unaware of the information rather than being potentially complicit in supporting crimes against humanity. What has been mentioned is that there is an active case -- something I didn't know certainly -- that there is an active case of crimes against humanity against the CDC, the WHO and other organizations that began July 4 in Nuremberg in Germany. There are some websites that are available to find out about this and I did want you to be aware of this. I do feel that we don't have an obligation immediately to discuss the issue, to talk about it, or to make any counterclaims but I think I can share everybody's concern for misinformation and I can also share our mission while we are members of the board -- is to uphold public safety and the science that is behind it."