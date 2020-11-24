© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
11) Zeit Für Eine Debatt
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • November 24, 2020
Zeit Für Eine Debatt | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 26/03/2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v8VyYpmeiR4
Zeit für eine Debatte über 5G - 12.03.2019
https://www.kla.tv/5g-mobilfunk/13998
Meinung ungeschminkt, heute mit Claire Edwards.
Frau Edwards lebt in Wien und war von 1999 bis 2017 Redakteurin und Trainerin für interkulturelles Schreiben bei den Vereinten Nationen. Am 6. Februar 2019 schrieb sie exklusiv für Kla.TV ihren Aufruf zu einer öffentlichen Debatte über die 5. Generation der Telekommunikation, kurz 5G, den wir nun in gekürzter Form wiedergeben. (...) https://www.kla.tv/5g-mobilfunk/13998#/tab-1-5c9a9bda5c5c8
Quellen/Links:
https://www.5gspaceappeal.org/the-appeal
Dvorak, John C. “The Problem With 5G.” PC Magazine, August 22, 2018.
https://web.archive.org/web/20180823124848/https://www.pcmag.com/commentary/363244/the-problem-with-5g
Bedigian, Louis. “The Disrupters: Some LiDARs Could Cause Blindness, Warns Aeye.” Automotive. July 13, 2018.
https://www.tu-auto.com/the-disrupters-some-lidars-could-cause-blindness-warns-aeye-2/
Brown, Tim, Michael Fitch, David Owens, Simon Saunders, Andy Sutton, and Stephen Temple. 5G
Whitepaper: Meeting the Challenge of “Universal” Coverage, Reach and Reliability in the Coming 5G Era. Publication. Institute For Communication Systems, University of Surrey.
https://www.surrey.ac.uk/sites/default/files/2018-03/white-paper-rural-5G-vision.pdf
Pollack, Gerald H. “The Fourth Phase of Water: Beyond Solid, Liquid, and Vapor.” Edge Science 16 (November 2013).
https://ecee.colorado.edu/~ecen5555/SourceMaterial/Pollack13.pdf
Zeit für eine Debatte über 5G - 12.03.2019
https://www.kla.tv/5g-mobilfunk/13998
Meinung ungeschminkt, heute mit Claire Edwards.
Frau Edwards lebt in Wien und war von 1999 bis 2017 Redakteurin und Trainerin für interkulturelles Schreiben bei den Vereinten Nationen. Am 6. Februar 2019 schrieb sie exklusiv für Kla.TV ihren Aufruf zu einer öffentlichen Debatte über die 5. Generation der Telekommunikation, kurz 5G, den wir nun in gekürzter Form wiedergeben. (...) https://www.kla.tv/5g-mobilfunk/13998#/tab-1-5c9a9bda5c5c8
Quellen/Links:
https://www.5gspaceappeal.org/the-appeal
Dvorak, John C. “The Problem With 5G.” PC Magazine, August 22, 2018.
https://web.archive.org/web/20180823124848/https://www.pcmag.com/commentary/363244/the-problem-with-5g
Bedigian, Louis. “The Disrupters: Some LiDARs Could Cause Blindness, Warns Aeye.” Automotive. July 13, 2018.
https://www.tu-auto.com/the-disrupters-some-lidars-could-cause-blindness-warns-aeye-2/
Brown, Tim, Michael Fitch, David Owens, Simon Saunders, Andy Sutton, and Stephen Temple. 5G
Whitepaper: Meeting the Challenge of “Universal” Coverage, Reach and Reliability in the Coming 5G Era. Publication. Institute For Communication Systems, University of Surrey.
https://www.surrey.ac.uk/sites/default/files/2018-03/white-paper-rural-5G-vision.pdf
Pollack, Gerald H. “The Fourth Phase of Water: Beyond Solid, Liquid, and Vapor.” Edge Science 16 (November 2013).
https://ecee.colorado.edu/~ecen5555/SourceMaterial/Pollack13.pdf
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.