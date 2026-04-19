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The Storm Has Arrived — Military Operation Crushing the Deep State
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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The whispers are over. The storm is here.


John Michael Chambers reports that a long-awaited military operation is now crushing the deep state in a coordinated takedown. Patriots are in control. Years of whispers about deep state manipulation are now undeniable truths.


Starlink is prepared to activate the Emergency Alert System globally. Every phone. Every device. No one will escape the truth. This is the beginning of the end for the global cabal.


What you see on TV is optics — staged to prevent mass panic. But make no mistake: the swamp is draining. Society as we know it is about to be transformed.



NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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