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NIGHT SHADOWS 11122021 -- The Long Black Train of Death. Psalm Two, Book Of Life, Guidestones, Arrival, Biden, Putin, China, War
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130 views • November 13, 2021
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Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735
NIGHT SHADOWS on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7pD4uhhCg9wVsMsve3vSgg
Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
TONIGHT’S SHOW:
Yesterday the nation was honoring our vets - but this nation needs to honor her vets in TRUTH, and not by a few words here and there. It appears that very few care about those who gave their lives to defend the Bill of Rights and our freedoms. Our government has now turned against its own people and treason is the order of the day. We are watching the Psalm Two War coming to its apex as the kings and rulers of the world rise up against Jesus Christ and God the Father. This war has a number of fronts, and the jab is part of this war, as more and more proofs are coming out as to how dangerous all of these nanobot drugs are, and how violent the world rulers are getting against those who warn against it. Then we have La Palma and other Earth changes going on all over the world, as sign after sign comes and goes warning us the end of days is now here and more...
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month:
http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241
MAKE A ONE TIME DONATION: CLICK below, then CLICK on GREEN BUTTON:
https://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/donate-page/
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735
NIGHT SHADOWS on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7pD4uhhCg9wVsMsve3vSgg
Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
TONIGHT’S SHOW:
Yesterday the nation was honoring our vets - but this nation needs to honor her vets in TRUTH, and not by a few words here and there. It appears that very few care about those who gave their lives to defend the Bill of Rights and our freedoms. Our government has now turned against its own people and treason is the order of the day. We are watching the Psalm Two War coming to its apex as the kings and rulers of the world rise up against Jesus Christ and God the Father. This war has a number of fronts, and the jab is part of this war, as more and more proofs are coming out as to how dangerous all of these nanobot drugs are, and how violent the world rulers are getting against those who warn against it. Then we have La Palma and other Earth changes going on all over the world, as sign after sign comes and goes warning us the end of days is now here and more...
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