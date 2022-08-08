CRUX: 22JUL22 - Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant - Kyiv’s “Storing Weapons” Charge Vs Russia’s “Drone Attack” Counter

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As the war in Ukraine rages, there is renewed concern over the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Ukraine has alleged that the Russian army has transformed Europe’s largest nuclear power plant into a military base. Ukraine claims Russia is putting pressure on the staff at the plant, which now hosts nearly 500 soldiers and armoured vehicles. Russia has allegedly moved over two dozen military equipment and ammunition into the engine room of the first reactor. Meanwhile, Russia has accused Kyiv of firing at the Zaporizhzhia plant, claiming a "catastrophe" was narrowly avoided.



#ZaporizhzhiaNuclearPlant. #russiaukrainewar #ukraine #IAEA



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