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Brave Doctors were Warning us Decades Ago - Phil Donahue Show 1983
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181 views • July 09, 2020
Dr. Robert. S. Mendelson MD, pediatrician, a true hero!
This was back before major censorship. Back before the pharma cartels threatened the lives of anyone who spoke against them, before they bought off nearly every politician and took control of major corporations before they used their billions of dollars to shut everyone up about the TRUTH.
SPREAD IT FAR AND WIDE.
Please watch my many other videos on this important topic.
For amazing, handcrafted natural health products that work, including one of a kind DMSO blends and microdosing mushrooms, visit: https://www.yummymummyemporium.org/
Amandha Vollmer on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/doctoryummy
This was back before major censorship. Back before the pharma cartels threatened the lives of anyone who spoke against them, before they bought off nearly every politician and took control of major corporations before they used their billions of dollars to shut everyone up about the TRUTH.
SPREAD IT FAR AND WIDE.
Please watch my many other videos on this important topic.
For amazing, handcrafted natural health products that work, including one of a kind DMSO blends and microdosing mushrooms, visit: https://www.yummymummyemporium.org/
Amandha Vollmer on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/doctoryummy
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