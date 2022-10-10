ART BELL - MALACHI MARTIN - THE EXORCIST [4-4-97]

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Malachi Martin, the exorcist, world's leading authority on the Roman Catholic Church speaks of current events, and future events, including the Third Secret of Fatima and Three Days of Darkness, and lots more. Very informative and entertaining. [4-4-97]
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One World Religion: A Catholic Bishop and a Grand Master of Freemasonry Inaugurate a Masonic Temple Together!
https://leozagami.com/2022/10/06/one-world-religion-a-catholic-bishop-and-a-grand-master-of-freemasonry-inaugurate-a-masonic-temple-together/