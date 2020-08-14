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Biden Picks Harris To Be His V.P.
The Red Express
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9 views • August 14, 2020
And only one group's genuinely happy about it.
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Trump Campaign Unveils Insulting Nickname For Kamala Harris After VP Announcement - https://archive.vn/2RHXe
Kamala Harris Is Silicon Valley’s ‘Dream of Political Control,’ Say Critics - https://archive.vn/Q5HLf
Wikileaks Search Results For Harris - https://search.wikileaks.org/?query=%22kamala+harris%22&;include_external_sources=True&new_search=True&order_by=most_relevant#results

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