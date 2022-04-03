X22 REPORT- Drops Will Go Fast, Everything is Planned, Old Guard in the Process Of Being Removed

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Drops Will Go Fast, Everything Is Planned, Old Guard In The Process Of Being Removed
The [DS] is panicking, the drop will speed up and the fake news will struggle to keep control. This was planned years ago, Trump confirmed that the people needed to see it, once the people saw the true agenda of the [DS] they would demand the old guard be destroyed. The people are taking back the country and the [DS] players are panicking trying to stop it, it's too late the people are awake.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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