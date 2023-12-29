The journal 'Nature' ran an article titled, 'The science events to watch for in 2024.' These included advances in Artificial Intelligence (AI), telescopic cosmology, weaponized, mosquitoes, 'Beyond the pandemic,' dark matter, and super-fast supercomputers. Some of the issues sounded a bit ominous to Steve Dupuie. Are there real risks associated with genetically modified mosquitoes? Could there be an European military potential to dark matter? What about AI, the Jupiter exascale supercomputer, and biblical warnings about control of buying and selling (666)? Was the expansion of knowledge prophesied in the Bible in the Book of Daniel? What about in the Book of Genesis? Dr. Thiel and Steve Dupuie address these matters and more.





