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They finally admitted it! So this is how The COVID numbers work?
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55 views • July 09, 2020
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Ill. official spills the beans on how COVID death numbers are tabulated.
Does this sound like a good application of science?
How does this affect positive tests?
I'm just going to ask the questions. We welcome your comments/fact checks below
You can also find the video on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ussportsradio
Boost your immune system:
Nourish and strengthen your immune system with Herbspro
https://bit.ly/HerbsProImmuneSupport
Train and exercise to make your immune system an impenetrable force with Tactical Bodyweight Workouts
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
Ill. official spills the beans on how COVID death numbers are tabulated.
Does this sound like a good application of science?
How does this affect positive tests?
I'm just going to ask the questions. We welcome your comments/fact checks below
You can also find the video on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ussportsradio
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