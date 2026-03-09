Why Everything Feels Fake (The 6 Layers of the Great Script)

Most people think they’re making choices. They think they’re "informed." They’re wrong. From the brands you wear to the "outrage of the week" on your feed, you are living in a six-layer engineered reality designed to keep you reactive, predictable, and profitable.

In this video, we pull back the curtain on the machinery of modern conditioning. Inspired by the work of Chase Hughes and the mechanics of narrative warfare, we break down how your identity has been outsourced to a symbolic overlay.

What we cover:

Layer 1: Mediated Reality (The Death of Direct Experience)

Layer 2: Human Conditioning (The "Like" Count Cattle)

Layer 3: The Information Collapse (Engagement vs. Understanding)

Layer 4: Fear & Identity Control (The Tribal Hijack)

Layer 5: Narrative Warfare (The Scripted Hero/Villain Arc)

Layer 6: The Theater of Power (Why Politics is Stagecraft)

The goal isn't just to inform you—it’s to break the cue-reaction loop. Once you see the machinery, you can’t unsee it.





