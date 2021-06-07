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The Fake Invasion Threat Is Real
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152 views • June 07, 2021
This one may seem a little weird and excuse the pun, out of this world. There is some, interesting info content all the same. If I recall correctly, there is an Illuminate Card Game came out in 1995 predicted 911 and many other events, and I do believe there is a card also for UFO Invasion. This, then tells us who would be behind this 'fake invasion threat'.
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