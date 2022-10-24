Joe Biden is "a CAREER pathological liar"

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Video proof that Biden is NOT just "suffering from the onset of old age SENILITY", he is in fact "a CAREER pathological liar" - one who has ALWAYS relied HEAVILY... on the words of others, when speaking in public.
Mirrored from Donald Trump's YouTube Channel.
This video was included in Our April 20, 2022 Blog.
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