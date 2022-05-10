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ARE WE ALL DEAD AND LOST AT SEA?!😳
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64 views • May 10, 2022
In this Part 1 of a fascinating conversation with Tim McClain, the founder of America's Assembly, he explains exactly what this means. For generations we have been bamboozled, living under Roman law and literally sold in to slavery!
Once I thought it sounded too crazy to be true, but I am coming to find out that 'truth IS stranger than fiction'. This is a conversation not to be missed if you value personal freedom and choose to learn how to free yourself from these invisible shackles.
https://americas-assembly.com/
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Once I thought it sounded too crazy to be true, but I am coming to find out that 'truth IS stranger than fiction'. This is a conversation not to be missed if you value personal freedom and choose to learn how to free yourself from these invisible shackles.
https://americas-assembly.com/
If you like the content please give it a Rumble and Subscribe
www.rumble.com/c/CATchats
On Telegram at: t.me/CAT_chats
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