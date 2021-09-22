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Candyman Cabrini STINGING BEE, 1st American Saint Shares Bday w Guy Who Disc. Span. Flu & PolioJab!
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10 views • September 22, 2021
Note: Remember the Fucking History - Satanic Predictive Programming and Social Engineering in plain sight.
EntertheStars [21.09.2021]: Her 1946 canonization brought a further sustained level of public interest, so in 1957–1960 a larger shrine was built adjoining the school. When the new shrine was near completion in 1959, her remains were transferred to a large bronze-and-glass reliquary casket in the shrine's altar.
She still rests in perpetual display for veneration, covered with her religious habit and a sculpted face mask and hands for more-lifelike viewing.[22]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frances_Xavier_Cabrini
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Candyman_(1992_film)#Production
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Candyman_(2021_film)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Virginia_Madsen
https://www.thisdaytrivia.com/trivia/july-15
https://www.timeanddate.com/date/durationresult.html?m1=9&;d1=11&y1=1992&m2=8&d2=27&y2=2021
http://natcath.org/NCR_Online/archives2/2004a/030504/030504s.htm
https://www.wisefamousquotes.com/quotes-about-frances-cabrini/
https://untappedcities.com/2020/10/13/mother-cabrini-statue-nyc-battery-park/
https://bpca.ny.gov/places/museums-memorials/mother-cabrini-memorial/
5,689 views Streamed live 8 hours ago
EntertheStars
100K subscribers
https://youtu.be/jbPK8A4rk2s
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
EntertheStars [21.09.2021]: Her 1946 canonization brought a further sustained level of public interest, so in 1957–1960 a larger shrine was built adjoining the school. When the new shrine was near completion in 1959, her remains were transferred to a large bronze-and-glass reliquary casket in the shrine's altar.
She still rests in perpetual display for veneration, covered with her religious habit and a sculpted face mask and hands for more-lifelike viewing.[22]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frances_Xavier_Cabrini
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Candyman_(1992_film)#Production
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Candyman_(2021_film)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Virginia_Madsen
https://www.thisdaytrivia.com/trivia/july-15
https://www.timeanddate.com/date/durationresult.html?m1=9&;d1=11&y1=1992&m2=8&d2=27&y2=2021
http://natcath.org/NCR_Online/archives2/2004a/030504/030504s.htm
https://www.wisefamousquotes.com/quotes-about-frances-cabrini/
https://untappedcities.com/2020/10/13/mother-cabrini-statue-nyc-battery-park/
https://bpca.ny.gov/places/museums-memorials/mother-cabrini-memorial/
5,689 views Streamed live 8 hours ago
EntertheStars
100K subscribers
https://youtu.be/jbPK8A4rk2s
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
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