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The Seal of The Overcomer Ministry & Rg Stair ~ James Rice & Company
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0 view • July 31, 2021
Just as James Rice Stated ~ These Messages are Going to get More Comprehensive with Intensity !
As The Title States and Numerous Witnesses are Displayed and Spoken About Throughout This message ~ You will See Clearly The Seal that James Rice spoke about ~ that He and Those around him are the Seal of The False Witness & False brother Stair's PERVERSION in Perfection. Remember now, The Resurrection According to Ralph's last 45 Day's Revelation given By God to Him and his Compadres is to be taken place within the next few days !!! Around August 1 2021 !!! Jesus Christ is NOT coming This Year brothers & sisters. This is Not the Year of JUBILEE !!!
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://rgstair.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/JNfJH29rrKRH/
As The Title States and Numerous Witnesses are Displayed and Spoken About Throughout This message ~ You will See Clearly The Seal that James Rice spoke about ~ that He and Those around him are the Seal of The False Witness & False brother Stair's PERVERSION in Perfection. Remember now, The Resurrection According to Ralph's last 45 Day's Revelation given By God to Him and his Compadres is to be taken place within the next few days !!! Around August 1 2021 !!! Jesus Christ is NOT coming This Year brothers & sisters. This is Not the Year of JUBILEE !!!
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://rgstair.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/JNfJH29rrKRH/
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