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TPMR 06/21/21 | LIVING IN AN ARTIFICIAL WORLD | BEST OF PAUL McGUIRE
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Join Internationally Recognized Prophecy Expert, Minister, Speaker and Author, Paul McGuire as he analyzes current events through the lens of Bible Prophecy. Every Monday through Friday 4 - 6 PM Eastern Time. WEBSITE: http://WWW.PAULMcGUIRE.US/
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