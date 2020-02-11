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America Rejects Hollywood Liberalism, Oscar Ratings Drop To All Time Low - War Room Full Show
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27 views • February 11, 2020
Major signs that the establishment is failing though it refuses to recognize its demise. Democrat debates happen in New Hampshire and no one watches. Record low ratings for the politicized Oscars yet Trump rallies continue to get bigger and his popularity continues to rise. Owen Shroyer reports the latest in the Coronavirus outbreak. Coach Dave Daubermine joins the show to discuss his multi-trillion dollar lawsuit against parties responsible for the satanic Super Bowl Halftime Show. By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!
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