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👑🏆 GOP presents GOLDEN IDOL to Emperor Trump
House Republicans have created a brand new award — just to honor His Majesty, Emperor Trump.
💬 “He is the suitable and fitting recipient of the first ever America First Award,” Speaker Mike Johnson declared, presenting the trophy to the Emperor.
✡️ Because nothing says “America First” like sending US troops to die for Israel - and then handing yourself trophies for it.
🧎♂️ Kneel before the Emperor!
🤲 Next offering?
Source @Geopolitics Prime | Iran War Updates
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Christ is KING!