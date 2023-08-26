Create New Account
Magnetic Field Fluctuation creates a surge of ground current=PLASMA FIRE
Published Yesterday

Jeff Snyder 2


Aug 16, 2023


Skywatch media explanation of ground current surge that creates plasma fire:

Watch "Earth's Magnetic Field Suddenly Vibrates Causing an Unexpected Electrical Surge" on YouTube

   • Earth's Magnetic Field Suddenly Vibra... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hPCwnOUHgtE


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cP7SjESK4cE

Keywords
magnetic fieldsurgeground currentjeff snyderplasma fireskywatch mediafluctuation

