IDF continue to hit the Gaza Strip with incendiary ammunition

Israeli gunners continue to hit the Gaza Strip with incendiary ammunition. On the video, the time of arrival in the area is small in the seaport of Gaza.
Coordinates: 31.5255132, 34.4309659
Questions arise about the military expediency of such raids specifically — it is not even clear what the IDF wants to set on fire at this facility in general. There is also no question of any high accuracy here.
As we are told, the target may be boats on which locals go fishing in the sea.
Source @Intel Slava Z
