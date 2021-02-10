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RULES FOR THEE, but not For Me; Unequal Application of the Law will Lead to an American Civil War.
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97 views • February 10, 2021
With differential application of the law, we are no longer becoming a nation where justice is blind, but rather favoring one ideology, race, or skin color over another. As these incidents add up, violent Civil War is an unfortunate possible outcome, as people see the injustices intentionally afflicted on them.
#BLM #BlackLivesMatter #Stlouis #riots
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#BLM #BlackLivesMatter #Stlouis #riots
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Keywords
violenceraceantifablmjusticebill de blasioaffirmative actionst louisblack lives matterriotsskin colormccloskeykim gardnerpreferential treatmentpolice injusticest louis protestsjustice is blindfavoring one ideologyterrence pageterry pageviolent civil warinjustices intentional harmlootngking louis statuecatholic prayer
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