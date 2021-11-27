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Pro Choice Rally Outside Billy Bragg Concert, Brighton Dome 23rd November 2021
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10 views • November 27, 2021
Pro choice rally outside Billy Bragg's Brighton Dome concert on Tuesday 23rd November 2021 where a vaccination certificate was required to attend.
A musician singing songs of freedom yet supporting medical apartheid.
For all the points lost for this, one point still scored at least for engaging with the protesters there and on his facebook page, even if personally finding this very flawed. His full words, some of which are borrowed for the video here, can be found at 'One Man Reports' YouTube channel
https://www.youtube.com/onemanreports
Main music especially created for this one:
John Zonn - 'New Normal'
(a rewording of Billy Bragg's 'New England')
Full song here: https://soundcloud.com/user-212346339-769701483/a-new-normal?si=ba6e68eee1344f0eb0fe620c1db9aff2
https://johnzonn.bandcamp.com
A musician singing songs of freedom yet supporting medical apartheid.
For all the points lost for this, one point still scored at least for engaging with the protesters there and on his facebook page, even if personally finding this very flawed. His full words, some of which are borrowed for the video here, can be found at 'One Man Reports' YouTube channel
https://www.youtube.com/onemanreports
Main music especially created for this one:
John Zonn - 'New Normal'
(a rewording of Billy Bragg's 'New England')
Full song here: https://soundcloud.com/user-212346339-769701483/a-new-normal?si=ba6e68eee1344f0eb0fe620c1db9aff2
https://johnzonn.bandcamp.com
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