DR LORRAINE DAY, MD : THERE ARE NO CONSPIRACIES: THERE ARE ONLY TRUTHS AND LIES

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Is it a coincidence that we have seen a so called virus every 2 years which happen to be election years?
SARS - 2004,AVIAN - 2008,SWINE - 2010,MERS - 2012,EBOLA - 2014,ZIKA - 2016,EBOLA - 2018,CORONA - 2020
According to the CDC, it is estimated that 48.8 million illnesses, 959,000 hospitalizations, 79,400 deaths in the United Sates and 650,000 deaths worldwide, of... the regular flu in 2018. Why wasn't this declared a pandemic when as of the day of this recording on march the 11th 2020, the World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus a pandemic with 4,634 deaths worldwide. Is the coronavirus viral pneumonia being hyped as the black plague before an election?