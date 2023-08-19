Cheap Tricks Ricketts Happy Birthday - Yo Nebraska Member of Congress Jokes

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Yo it's Cheap Tricks Ricketts birthday today and he's so old that when he was young, rainbows were black and white.
https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/yo-nebraska-member-of-congress-jokes?sd=pf
#petericketts #cheaptricks #nebraska #birthday #happybirthday #screen #huskers #gobigred #gbr #CheapTricksRicketts #yomama #yocongressjokes #congressjokes #idiot #loser #phony #terrible #worstever #moron #cheap #trick #stupid #loser #fraud #jokes #joke #stitches