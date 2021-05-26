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Dr. Farella said that children are at statistically zero risk for COVID-19. The data shows that the survivability rate for COVID-19 patients under the age of 20 is 99.997 percent.
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Last week the CDC said it’s investigating reports of heart inflammation in teenagers and young adults who have received a vaccine against the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus.

At least 18 teens and young adults in Connecticut were hospitalized for myocarditis, or heart inflammation, after receiving COVID-19 vaccines.

“Our health and medical experts still continue to convey that it is the right step for 12 to 15-year-olds to get vaccinated, that these are limited cases,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday, indicating that President Joe Biden had been notified of the reported cases. “And that, obviously, the risks of contracting COVID are certainly significant, even for people of that age.”

Over 77,000 children under the age of 12 have received at least one shot as of May 24, according to the CDC. Another 2.1 million between the ages of 12 and 15 have gotten at least one jab.

HHS didn’t respond to a request from The Epoch Times for comment.

Zachary Stieber contributed to this report.
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