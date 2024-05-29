Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - May 27, 2024

Episode 2289 - High energy must hear green show! Ted explains why demonic attacks occur! -Is your diet and physical activity affecting your health? -How to command and stop demonic spirits from affecting your life. You are you going to serve? -Are you supporting companies you don’t like or agree with? -What does the CDC say about the measles vaccine? -What is cannibalism going to do with society’s morals? Are they softly trying to desensitize society by bringing Old Testament satanic rituals back? -What are natural remedies for measles? -Has the airlines really had their 10th flight issue in two weeks? What risk are they willing to take? -Los Angeles robberies go up. -Florida is becoming over loading with people. What is the reason for that? -Choose this day, who you will serve?

