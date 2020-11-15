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Trump Lies At the 2018 United nations General Assembly, and The Trutht Can't Be Hidden
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146 views • November 15, 2020
In 2018 Trump told many bald-face lies to everyone and in looking around at the audience it was obvious that the listeners knew he was full of crap- If you have not seen his bs address then you should- And after you hear him tell a pack of bs lies then take a look around yourself 'today' two years later and you will see the 'reverse' of what he then said-
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