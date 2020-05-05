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NATASHA MWANSA: Securing The Future Of Youth In Africa
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11 views • May 05, 2020
Natasha was born and raised in Zambia. She received her diploma at Lusaka Secondary School and is taking a gap year before embarking on new studies. As a Junior Reporter, Child Journalist, Child and Women’s Rights Advocate and Activist at the Media Network on Child Rights and Development, she is responsible for gathering and disseminating information and tracking stakeholder progress. Through her work, she was selected to be part of the African Union Commission’s Youth Advisory Board. Additionally, she also is the Social Accountability Monitor at Southern Africa HIV and AIDS Dissemination Service. As an advocate, Natasha is proud of being in the process of starting an initiative that will foster young people to take radical action and foster positive change.
Natasha advocates for girls and women because she believes girls have untapped power and will stop at nothing until it is unleashed.
In her free time, Natasha enjoys reading, journaling, writing, dancing, practicing the keyboard, and attending conferences with her siblings and acquaintances.
Natasha advocates for girls and women because she believes girls have untapped power and will stop at nothing until it is unleashed.
In her free time, Natasha enjoys reading, journaling, writing, dancing, practicing the keyboard, and attending conferences with her siblings and acquaintances.
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