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Evil in High Places
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72 views • February 18, 2021
The turmoil America and the world are experiencing may appear to be political, but the cause and influence behind it are spiritual.
The coming week may determine whether America begins to overcome evil or moves further into it.
Biden stands for evil and depravity, but Trump is not a savior. A decisive battle may be won, but the war will continue.
"For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places." - Ephesians 6:12
The coming week may determine whether America begins to overcome evil or moves further into it.
Biden stands for evil and depravity, but Trump is not a savior. A decisive battle may be won, but the war will continue.
"For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places." - Ephesians 6:12
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