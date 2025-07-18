BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CALIFORNIA'S DEADLY FIRES EXPOSED BY Top Forensic Expert!
WBS
WBS
500 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
53 views • 1 day ago

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UB3GUqP1rec

Please follow her

This is a collection of the best excerpts from the 1st half of our previous interview with Forensic Arborist Robert Brame, explaining unprecedented fire behavior and damage indicators seen after hundreds of visits to dozens of fire locations across California; from the Santa Rosa "Tubbs Fire" in 2017 and Paradise "Camp Fire" in 2018, to the more recent 2025 fires in Los Angeles and Northern California, and many more. Robert's evidence is based on his multi-disciplinary background with 50 years of combined experience as an Arborist, Botanist, and independent Fire investigator. If you would like to support Robert's investigations, you can donate to him at the following address: PO Box 2835 20283 Santa Maria Avenue Castro Valley, CA 94546

Keywords
californiaexposedfiredeadlycausebrush junkie
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy