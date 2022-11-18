Painting "2222" (Stability)

https://pin.it/6SfFv8O

The main feature of the Russian state - stability - was taken for the idea. In life, in principle, there is no point of stability. If something does not develop, it will certainly collapse, sinking lower and lower until it reaches the very bottom. Everything is stable only with the dead. Anything permanent is always suspect.



Canvas on stretcher, oil, matt varnish 30×40

