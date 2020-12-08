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The psychiatrist’s actions are taken in the name of profit—he bows to no other idol.
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6 views • December 08, 2020
In addition to crippling scores of people daily, psychiatric drugs kill an estimated 3,000 people every month.
Yet these same drugs help psychiatry net a third of a trillion dollars globally each year.
Psychiatrists would like you to believe there is an epidemic of mental disease—and that psychotropic (mind‑altering) drugs are the remedy.
For decades they have worked to convince the public that their drugs are indispensable to the problems of everyday living.
And yet ask any psychiatrist and he will confess he has no answers to mental healing. Yet the treatments he inflicts on people—unsupported by any science—are wreaking havoc upon society.
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/making-a-killing/introduction.html
Education Material Downloads
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
Yet these same drugs help psychiatry net a third of a trillion dollars globally each year.
Psychiatrists would like you to believe there is an epidemic of mental disease—and that psychotropic (mind‑altering) drugs are the remedy.
For decades they have worked to convince the public that their drugs are indispensable to the problems of everyday living.
And yet ask any psychiatrist and he will confess he has no answers to mental healing. Yet the treatments he inflicts on people—unsupported by any science—are wreaking havoc upon society.
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/making-a-killing/introduction.html
Education Material Downloads
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
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