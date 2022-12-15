Internet of Bodies | "One of the Features of This Fourth Industrial Revolution (The Great Reset) |s That It Doesn't Change What We Are Doing, But It Changes Us." - Klaus Schwab
Find all of the technology referenced on today’s show below:
An intra-body molecular communication networks framework for continuous health monitoring and diagnosis - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26737190/
Polyethylene Glycol Functionalized Graphene Oxide Nanoparticles Loaded with Nigella sativa Extract: A Smart Antibacterial Therapeutic Drug Delivery System - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34063773/
Polyethylene Glycol-Coated Graphene Oxide Loaded with Erlotinib as an Effective Therapeutic Agent for Treating Nasopharyngeal Cancer Cells - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33116488/
What Is the Internet of Bodies? https://www.rand.org/multimedia/video/2020/10/29/what-is-the-internet-of-bodies.html
What Is The Internet Of Bodies? And How Is It Changing Our World? - https://www.forbes.com/sites/bernardmarr/2019/12/06/what-is-the-internet-of-bodies-and-how-is-it-changing-our-world/?sh=2e510ebd68b7
Tracking how our bodies work could change our lives - https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/06/internet-of-bodies-covid19-recovery-governance-health-data/
Technical Report Design of Intra-body Nano-communication Network for Future Nano-medicine - https://arxiv.org/pdf/1810.00186.pdf
