© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukrainian POW Sees Russian POWs Tortured & Killed
Follow
3
Share
Report
140 views • April 09, 2022
He knows Ukrainian POW's are treated humanely. Only evil people enjoy watching Russians getting tortured. Just like the Nazis, our politicians and our US media. They have that in common. The media is starting to report it, but they still want Russians tormented and butchered. After all, they did turn a blind eye and a deaf ear to ethnic Russians in Ukraine for 8 years. Why would they have a change of heart now???
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.