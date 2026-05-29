God's Love is so Wonderful | Prophet Ezekiah Francis ​‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬

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You are invited to discover that what you see isn’t all there is—a spirit world reveals the deeper realm of life. You’re born of both flesh and Spirit (John 3:6), and when you live by the Spirit you walk in victory and become a blessing to others. God’s breath is in you—He loves you, He’ll never leave you, and He’s your friend (John 15:15).
God's Love is so Wonderful
Zoe Youth Festival 2025
Prophetic Time | 20 April 2026 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries @BerachahPropheticMinistries
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