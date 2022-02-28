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Debut of Thule Society Minister Jeffrey Daugherty
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135 views • February 28, 2022
As President of the Thule Contemplative Society of Hitler, I have appointed Jeffrey Daugherty as one of our ministers. This is his first video with us and he shares how he is deeply inspired by our fuehrer, Adolf Hitler. Join the Thule Society at https://thulesociety.com/
Look for Jeffrey Daugherty at
UNindoctrinate Yourself
The Christian Whistleblower
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YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgSHuOnNxGFnt8vGKneukEg
Web: www.jeffreydaugherty.com
@Unindoctrinate on Twitter
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Look for Jeffrey Daugherty at
UNindoctrinate Yourself
The Christian Whistleblower
Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/TheChristianWhistleblower
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgSHuOnNxGFnt8vGKneukEg
Web: www.jeffreydaugherty.com
@Unindoctrinate on Twitter
Thank you to Fred for video editing.
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
MP3 Podcast at: https://www.brianruhe.ca/mp3-audio/
Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe and https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b
http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/
https://truthandjusticeforgermans.com/
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
My books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&;field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path
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