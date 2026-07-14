Camp Lejeune Water Curse

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What if the scariest military stories were never found in official reports?
One night shift, one strange voice, and one warning every veteran already knew: **never answer when something calls your name in the dark.** But one young service member didn't understand why... until it was too late.
🎧 Listen to the full podcast through the link in the description.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/0uMAgKrcDbc6zsR1i5ONU9?si=9da795e98d754f6e
#camplejeune
#militaryghoststories
#paranormal
#supernatural
#UrbanLegends
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