Foucault Pendulums Prove Earth's Rotation ..???
Alex Hammer
5175 followers
27 views • 24 hours ago

In the mid 19th century a Frenchman named Léon Foucault became famous for swinging pendulums and claiming their consequent motions were proof of the Earth’s diurnal rotation. Since then “Foucault Pendulums” have regularly been swinging at museums and exposition halls worldwide purporting to provide everlasting perpetual proof of the heliocentric spinning ball-Earth theory. The truth is, however, unbeknownst to most of the duped public, that Foucault’s pendulum is a failed experiment which proves nothing but how easy it is for pseudo-science to deceive the malleable masses.


Get Connected with and Help Support Eric:

Website: http://www.EricDubay.com

Books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/cw/EricDubay

Blog: http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com

Forum: http://www.IFERS.123.st

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/edfes/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericdubaz/

X: https://x.com/EricDubay

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/eric_dubay

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/eric-dubay

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/ericdubay

Minds: https://www.minds.com/EricDubay

Gab: https://gab.ai/Eric-Dubay

Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/4606304.Eric_Dubay

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/flateartheric

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@EricDubay:c

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TCgwKoAf3Y9z/

Real Truthseekers: https://www.youtube.com/redirect?event=video_description&redir_token=QUFFLUhqbHNYRkNrQkc0NVVSVE9Kak4tQkt6NzQzZ1V3Z3xBQ3Jtc0tsMTRCdEI4a2U4cGdDR3VQc2FXak40MERJY0tpeHIzQjJzbEF3bFFJYlpUVTQ0ZEdTVVFDX2dKd21hOHZ1M200RTI1OWtQenl3Y1RFenRzNnppaGpnQ0d2N1d6ZzVncHFFcV8yUXoxWEZ1YmcxY25pMA&q=https%3A%2F%2Freal-truth-seekers.com%2F%40ericdubay&v=DTsV1buYJgM

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1286253

Dollar Vigilante: https://vigilante.tv/c/eric.dubay

Audible: https://www.audible.com.au/?ref=Adbl_ip_rdr_from_US&ipRedirectFrom=US&ipRedirectOriginalURL=search%3FsearchNarrator%3DEric%2BDubay

Telegram: t.me/flatearthericdubay

Email: [email protected]


Shared from and subscribe to:

Eric Dubay

https://www.youtube.com/@FlatEarthEric/videos


Keywords
real sciencetruthflat earth
