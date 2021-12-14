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Rona the Red Spike Protein — The Grinch Who Stole Christmas 2021 (song)
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163 views • December 14, 2021
Rona the Red Spike Protein — The Grinch Who Stole Christmas 2021 (song)
And musician Stacey Chan once sang a song called "Sweet Corona" on her Instagram (it appears deleted now, too bad)...
this is her latest Spotify page: https://open.spotify.com/artist/7oaM5xBGNG9twDRtvFcCDG
c19, christmas, covid, covid-19, covid19, jab, mandate, passport, shot, vaccine, vaccine passport, vax
'Rona the Red Spike Protein — Coronamas (?) Christmas 2021 carol
https://odysee.com/@mediabear:5/RonatheRedSpikeProtein:f
c19, covid, covid-19, covid19, jab, mRNA, shot, the great reset, transhumanism, vaccine, vaccine passport, vax, vax pass
And musician Stacey Chan once sang a song called "Sweet Corona" on her Instagram (it appears deleted now, too bad)...
this is her latest Spotify page: https://open.spotify.com/artist/7oaM5xBGNG9twDRtvFcCDG
c19, christmas, covid, covid-19, covid19, jab, mandate, passport, shot, vaccine, vaccine passport, vax
'Rona the Red Spike Protein — Coronamas (?) Christmas 2021 carol
https://odysee.com/@mediabear:5/RonatheRedSpikeProtein:f
c19, covid, covid-19, covid19, jab, mRNA, shot, the great reset, transhumanism, vaccine, vaccine passport, vax, vax pass
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